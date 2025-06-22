Natalya Will Headline Upcoming All-Woman Event For Reality of Wrestling

Reality of Wrestling has announced that it will hold an all-woman event called ‘Hart and Soul’, headlined by Natalya. An opponent for Natalya has not been named. It’s part of a two-night event that happens on June 28-29 in Texas City, Texas.

Saturday, June 28th / Texas City, TX

Reality of Wrestling returns to Texas City on Saturday, June 28th for a HUGE night of action you don’t want to miss!

1st Half Of The Night: #GLORY4 Featuring the Stars of Reality Of Wrestling, WWE ID Stars & WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x in the building!

2nd Half Of The Night: #HartAndSoul An all-women’s special event headlined by WWE Superstar @NatbyNature

You get TWO incredible shows… ALL in ONE night at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591

PICK YOUR SEATS NOW: https://shorturl.at/oOwCu