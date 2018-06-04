Quantcast

 

WWE News: Natalya Hypes Match With Nia Jax Tonight, WWE Polls Fans About Money in the Bank, The New Day Throws Pancakes

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya Nia Jax RAW WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Natalya hyped up her match with Nia Jax on RAW tonight, which will be the first time ever that they’ve fought.

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which wrestler will win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

23% – Finn Bálor
38% – Braun Strowman
12% – The Miz
11% – Samoa Joe
3% – Kevin Owens
5% – Rusev
3% – Bobby Roode
6% – Whichever member of The New Day competes in the match

– WWE has posted a clip from a recent live event in which The New Day threw pancakes in Waco.

