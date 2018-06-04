wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Hypes Match With Nia Jax Tonight, WWE Polls Fans About Money in the Bank, The New Day Throws Pancakes
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya hyped up her match with Nia Jax on RAW tonight, which will be the first time ever that they’ve fought.
First time ever. I’m ready, let’s GO.
🤝👊💪 #RAW @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/KQMu8zEwZe
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 4, 2018
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which wrestler will win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
23% – Finn Bálor
38% – Braun Strowman
12% – The Miz
11% – Samoa Joe
3% – Kevin Owens
5% – Rusev
3% – Bobby Roode
6% – Whichever member of The New Day competes in the match
– WWE has posted a clip from a recent live event in which The New Day threw pancakes in Waco.
There were PLENTY of PANCAKES to go around at #WWEWaco! @TrueKofi @WWEBigE 🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/PPzyFHVPja
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2018