Natalya Issues Comment On Injury Scare From Monday’s WWE RAW
As we reported earlier this week, Natalya appeared to suffer some sort of injury to her ankle on Monday’s RAW, but she took to Twitter to comment on the incident with a photo of her leg bending. She hasn’t actually confirmed the injury or her status for future WWE events.
She wrote: ““Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw. There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE.”
Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.
There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021
