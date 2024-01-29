Natalya Believes Jade Cargill Is Going To Impress Everyone

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Natalya praised the passion of Jade Cargill and said that she believes Cargill is going to impress everyone in WWE. Cargill has trained with Natalya and Tyson Kidd since joining the company.

She said: “Jade is gonna blow everybody away. I think she’s really passionate about this, and I think she’s gonna be good. I think she’s gonna be really good, but what really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us at the Dungeon, she had just lost her mom, and I just felt like that showed, she was going through probably one of the most difficult things that a person can go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, so much focus, so much drive, that it really made me respect her even more. I think for anybody that’s in this, whether it’s Jade or whether it’s somebody from NXT or whether it’s a returning superstar or whether it’s a legend or whether it’s myself, I think the biggest and best piece of advice that I can give is to take this one day at a time. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Because it’s ever-changing. Every single day is ever-changing, and there’s gonna be so many obstacles that are thrown at you, and it can be so overwhelming. I’ve done this actually longer than any other woman in the history of WWE, 17 uninterrupted years here in WWE, and I feel like if I look at my massive body of work, it can feel overwhelming to me, but I’ve tried to take it one day at a time, one moment at a time, one match at a time, and to really enjoy each moment.“