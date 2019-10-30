Natalya and Lacey Evans Reveal Their Initial Reactions to WWE Crown Jewel Match

– WWE released interview clips, where Natalya and Lacey Evans discuss today’s news that she will face Lacey Evans in the first WWE women’s wrestling match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. They shared their initial reactions to the news. You can check out those clips and some highlights below.

Natalya on how she feels about the news:“I’m so excited. I don’t even feel like it’s really sunk in. For me, it’s just life changing. And I — it was like 3 o’clock in the morning when the news broke back in the states — 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock in the US. So, I texted my mom like, and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry to wake you up, but I’m so excited!’ And my mom was so happy. To me, I can’t believe that I’m getting to do this, and I cannot believe that I’m getting to be part of history. I’m so excited for our WWE fans in Saudi Arabia and our WWE fans around the world. And for women around the world, it’s transcending.”

Lacey Evans on the match: “Just Honored. Honored that I get to be apart of this history-making event. Honored to be here to get to perform in front of the WWE Universe in front of Saudi Arabia. To get to open doors that have never been open before. And just I’m blown away. I’m honestly numb right now. I can’t believe this is happening. Like I said, I’m just blessed that I get to be here.”