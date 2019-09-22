wrestling / News
Natalya Responds to Lacey Evans Video of Being Pulled Over for Speeding in Canada
As reported earlier, Lacey Evans was pulled over for speeding while in Canada and stayed in character for the whole thing. She tweeted this earlier along with a video of the incident in which she asked the officer if she knows who she is:
1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸
2. You know Exactly who I am.
3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019
That prompted this reply from Natalya: “Yeah he knows exactly who you are… that’s my cousin, b*tch. 👮 🚔 Don’t you know the Hart’s run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you. 🛃”
Yeah he knows exactly who you are… that’s my cousin, b*tch. 👮 🚔 Don’t you know the Hart’s run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you. 🛃 https://t.co/kX6lyAB2V9
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 22, 2019
