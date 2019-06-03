wrestling / News

Natalya and Lacey Evans Trade Barbs on Twitter: ‘You’re Messing with the Meanest’

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Natalya and Lacey Evans didn’t mince words going after each other on Twitter on Sunday. The two had a back-and-forth after Natalya shared a picture of Evans’ ring gear in the locker room, telling her to keep it “clean.” That led to Evans snark back, and things escalated from there. You can see the posts below.

Evans is currently embroiled in her feud with Becky Lynch on Raw, while Natalya’s most recent appearance was on WWE Main Event. Before that, she competed in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at last month’s PPV.

