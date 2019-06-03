Natalya and Lacey Evans Trade Barbs on Twitter: ‘You’re Messing with the Meanest’

– Natalya and Lacey Evans didn’t mince words going after each other on Twitter on Sunday. The two had a back-and-forth after Natalya shared a picture of Evans’ ring gear in the locker room, telling her to keep it “clean.” That led to Evans snark back, and things escalated from there. You can see the posts below.

Evans is currently embroiled in her feud with Becky Lynch on Raw, while Natalya’s most recent appearance was on WWE Main Event. Before that, she competed in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at last month’s PPV.

Don't get mad now honey. You're messin with the meanest one in the game. And you're about to choke on more than just your pride. 🐜 #YaNasty https://t.co/k85ggTkXD0 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 3, 2019

Meanest? That’s all you’ve got, Lacey?I’ve endured pretty much everything one can go through here- and l’m still standing. My success is the result of busting my ass for years on end while you were working on other “projects” that didn’t work out. Choke on that, Honey. https://t.co/9FXpxJy0qk — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 3, 2019

Ooooo getting personal are we? The "projects" worked out great…from my military service to my college degree, homeowner, mother, wife and now im here to take everything you've worked so long for. And thats working out as well💅👒 #FaceOfWWE #RoleModel #OutWithTheOldInWithTheNew https://t.co/k519ZFIiwN — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 3, 2019