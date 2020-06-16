wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Says She Appreciates Lana, Nassau Coliseum Closing Down
– WWE looks to be continuing a new storyline with Lana and Natalya on social media today following a backstage video after RAW last night where the two were shown bonding over their recent struggles (Lashley said on RAW last night that he wants a divorce from Lana while Natalya and Liv Morgan lost to the IIconics).
Natalya tweeted: “I appreciate you, @LanaWWE”
She also responded to a fan who said she likes seeing Natalya and Lana on screen together.
– Bloomberg reports that the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island is closing down indefinitely. According to the article, former Brooklyn/New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which operates the building under a lease from Nassau County, is seeking investors to take over the operations of the venue and the remaining debt on the building which is in the $100 million range.
WWE has been running shows at Nassau Coliseum since the 1970s, including part of WrestleMania II and Summerslam 2002. WWE last ran a show there in July of 2019.
