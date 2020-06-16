wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Says She Appreciates Lana, Nassau Coliseum Closing Down

June 16, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– WWE looks to be continuing a new storyline with Lana and Natalya on social media today following a backstage video after RAW last night where the two were shown bonding over their recent struggles (Lashley said on RAW last night that he wants a divorce from Lana while Natalya and Liv Morgan lost to the IIconics).

Natalya tweeted: “I appreciate you, @LanaWWE”

She also responded to a fan who said she likes seeing Natalya and Lana on screen together.

Bloomberg reports that the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island is closing down indefinitely. According to the article, former Brooklyn/New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which operates the building under a lease from Nassau County, is seeking investors to take over the operations of the venue and the remaining debt on the building which is in the $100 million range.

WWE has been running shows at Nassau Coliseum since the 1970s, including part of WrestleMania II and Summerslam 2002. WWE last ran a show there in July of 2019.

