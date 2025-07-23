Natalya To Team With Lola Vice at Friday’s AAA Event

After competing for Game Changer Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and Reality of Wrestling in 2025, Natalya is set to make her AAA debut. She will wrestle at Friday’s event at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City. She’ll team up with NXT’s Lola Vice in a three-way tag match against Lady Shani & Faby Apache and Dalys & Chik Tormenta.

Also announced for the July 25 AAA event: El Grande Americano vs. Octagón Jr. WWE’s Los Garza (Berto & Angel), the reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions, are expected to appear.

Natalya is also scheduled to return to GCW on August 2 for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV, where she’ll face Masha Slamovich.