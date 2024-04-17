Natalya Weighs In On Lola Vice’s Sharpshooter, Says Vice Impressed Her In Match

Natalya isn’t a fan of Lola Vice’s sharpshooter, but she still came away from her match with Vice impressed. Natalya battled Vice on NXT recently and will face her in NXT Underground at Spring Breakin’ night two in two weeks. She spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and shared her assessment of Vice.

“Lola can kiss my ass,” she began. “Lola can kiss my ass, and her sharpshooter, by the way, needs some work. But that kind of blew me away actually and then the way she was just dancing after, I was honestly just stunned. I was like, ‘I have no words for how stupid you look right now.’”

She continued, “But I will say that the match that I had against Lola Vice a couple of weeks ago at NXT, she impressed me. She really impressed me. She hasn’t been wrestling that long to be that good and she was very good. I was like, ‘Wow, she gets it.’ I think she’s gonna be a big player in WWE in our women’s division. I think she’s gonna be phenomenal.”