Natalya Would Love to Compete Against Gail Kim

Natalya and Gail Kim never faced off in a singles match together, but it’s something Natalya would love to do. The two worked in WWE at the same time but never competed one-on-one, and Natalya expressed her wish for such a match on social media.

Nattie posted to her Twitter account to write in response to a fan who said she wished she could see such a match:

“Would so love to wrestle Gail. I think she’s so talented.”

Kim retweeted Natalya and replied:

“Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest…”

January 21, 2024