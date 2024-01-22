wrestling / News
Natalya Would Love to Compete Against Gail Kim
Natalya and Gail Kim never faced off in a singles match together, but it’s something Natalya would love to do. The two worked in WWE at the same time but never competed one-on-one, and Natalya expressed her wish for such a match on social media.
Nattie posted to her Twitter account to write in response to a fan who said she wished she could see such a match:
“Would so love to wrestle Gail. I think she’s so talented.”
Kim retweeted Natalya and replied:
“Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest…”
Would so love to wrestle Gail. I think she’s so talented. https://t.co/mzwbH4hqoG
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 21, 2024
Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest…😢 https://t.co/18QpBpOfOt
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dax Harwood Taking Shots At Him, If AEW Is Diluting Its Product
- Bayley Shares Damage CTRL Photo, CM Punk Says He Wants To Join
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Three WWE Stars Expected to Attend Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)