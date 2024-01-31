Natalya Says She Would Love To Face Jordynne Grace In TNA

Jordynne Grace made a crossover appearance at the Royal Rumble, and Natalya would love the chance to to the same and battle Grace in TNA. The WWE star responded to a tweet regarding an interview Grace gave to WrestlingNews.co in which she said she wants to face Ivy Nile and Natalya in TNA, noting that she’s down for it.

Natalya wrote:

“I would jump at the chance to do this! Loved our chemistry in Rumble, I can feel your passion for this @JordynneGrace”

There’s been no word if future WWE and TNA crossovers will happen, though Grace said in an interview with Fightful that “I have no personal insight or anything, but I have a very good gut feeling” about such a possibility.