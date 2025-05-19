Natalya Would ‘Absolutely Love’ To See WWE Evolution 2 Happen

Natalya is hopeful the the rumored WWE Evolution 2 all-women’s event happens. The original Evolution PPV took place in October of 2018 and there have been reports that WWE is considering holding another one this year. During her appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Natalya was asked about the possibility of the show and more. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the potential for WWE Evolution 2: “I hope so [that it happens]. I think there’s so many women right now that are so hungry and I would absolutely love to see it happen. I think, you know, the first one we had was a sell-out. We had sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling, and even this year, we had one more match than last year at WrestleMania.”

On the possibility of an all-women’s weekly show: “I think that … I would love to see an all-women’s pay-per-view, but I would love to see an all-women’s show. I think we can do that in WWE. When you look at the Raw women’s roster, the SmackDown women’s roster, and the NXT women’s roster, and the women coming in from the ID program and EVOLVE, and all these different [shows], there are so many talented women in the WWE family alone that there’s no reason we could do a 1 to 2-hour show.”