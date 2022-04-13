Natalya Makes Appearance on WWE NXT, Attacks Cora Jade

Natalya appears to be joining NXT for the time being, as she debuted on tonight’s show and attacked Cora Jade. Natalya came down to the ring during a promo by Jade in which she talked about coming up short in the NXT Women’s Championship match at Stand & Deliver, and said she is going to keep at it. Jade mentioned all the women that she idolized as a kid like AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, Paige, and Natalya when Nattie came down to the ring.

Jade fangirled out over Nattie and they talked about how Jade messaged Nattie on Twitter when she was 10 after a Smackdown, and Natalya said that Jade was the future of NXT. She then said “But the future is bleak” and slapped Jade, putting her in the Sharpshooter.

Afterward, Natalya made her way into the women’s locker room and was challenged by Tatum Paxley. She accepted and told everyone the BOAT is there and they’re on notice.