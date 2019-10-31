Natalya Makes History at WWE Crown Jewel, Wins First-Ever Women’s Match (Pics, Video)

– WWE held its first-ever women’s match today at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Natalya facing Lacey Evans. Natalya went on to win the match via submission with the Sharpshooter. Both Natalya and Evans wore shirts over black bodysuits for the matchup. You can also check out some images and short clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.

You can also follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.