wrestling / News
Natalya Makes History at WWE Crown Jewel, Wins First-Ever Women’s Match (Pics, Video)
– WWE held its first-ever women’s match today at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Natalya facing Lacey Evans. Natalya went on to win the match via submission with the Sharpshooter. Both Natalya and Evans wore shirts over black bodysuits for the matchup. You can also check out some images and short clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.
You can also follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.
This is incredible.@NatbyNature is LIVE and ready for action at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/BjELjAcZQN
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
.@LaceyEvansWWE and @NatbyNature are making HISTORY right now LIVE on @WWENetwork at #WWECrownJewel!
But will the #SassySouthernBelle get the victory? pic.twitter.com/5DvuH6slyq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
The @WWEUniverse in Riyadh is loving every minute of this!#WWECrownJewel @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/fCNSAHUX7o
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
VINTAGE @NatbyNature. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/BlIUknUL2D
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
The QUEEN OF HARTS does it again.
A history-making win for @NatbyNature at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/zDkmj5gwF3
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
An unforgettable night for @NatbyNature, @LaceyEvansWWE, and the entire @WWEUniverse. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1MvvCxWVHd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction to Brian Pillman’s Death, Addressing Drug Issues in WCW
- Rikishi Recalls Giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface, What Vince Said Before Taking It
- Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match
- Bully Ray Campaigns for New Titles and Six-Man Tag Titles in WWE, Sean Waltman Agrees