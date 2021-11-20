wrestling / News
Natalya Marks 500th WWE Win on Smackdown
November 20, 2021 | Posted by
Natalya marked a career milestone on tonight’s Smackdown, picking up her 500th win in WWE. On Friday’s show, Natalya teamed with Shayna Baszler to defeat Naomi and Aliyah after a fast count from the referee. The winners appeared in a video from backstage in which Baszler noted it was Natalya’s 500th win.
Natalya then noted that they’re here to “elevate” the women’s division and said her 500 wins proved she’s “the greatest of all time.”
I wish Megan would stop asking silly questions. Shayna, I haven’t told you enough today, but you’re so damned pretty. #SmackDown https://t.co/PeCobs5SYb
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 20, 2021
