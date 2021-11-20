Natalya Marks 500th WWE Win on Smackdown

Natalya marked a career milestone on tonight’s Smackdown, picking up her 500th win in WWE. On Friday’s show, Natalya teamed with Shayna Baszler to defeat Naomi and Aliyah after a fast count from the referee. The winners appeared in a video from backstage in which Baszler noted it was Natalya’s 500th win.

Natalya then noted that they’re here to “elevate” the women’s division and said her 500 wins proved she’s “the greatest of all time.”