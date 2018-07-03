WWE News: Natalya Meets Up With Shayna Baszler, Mick Foley Runs Into Sonya Deville At The Airport, Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– Natalya met up with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler backstage at last night’s WWE Raw.

– Mick Foley ran into Smackdown’s Sonya Deville yesterday at the airport…

I always enjoy my chance encounters with @WWE Superstars in airports. Ran into @SonyaDevilleWWE just a few minutes ago in Florida! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 2, 2018

– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE 205 Live…

Is Lio Rush the future of WWE 205 Live? Last week, Lio Rush made his highly-anticipated WWE 205 Live debut against Dewey James. Rush not only showcased his confidence and incomparable swagger, but he also showed the WWE Universe – and his fellow Cruiserweights – exactly what he was capable of inside the ring in a one-sided win. The speed and agility Rush displayed was certainly unique – his ability to stop in his tracks and immediately change direction is uncanny – and with it, he brings an unpredictability that makes him a strong contender. Can Rush maintain his confidence, continue his winning ways and test his mettle against the likes of Mustafa Ali or Cedric Alexander?