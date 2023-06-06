– During an interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match against Ronda Rousey. Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya for the matchup and then lost it after the match was over when Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Natalya stated the following:

“I talked to Ronda throughout the whole entire thing because I really wanted to kick her ass, and I did. In all seriousness, the matches that I’ve had against Ronda Rousey, they’ve been so challenging and so much fun. She’s really trusted me with our performances, and I’ve really loved having those matches against her. Like the match we had at Money in the Bank last year, I don’t think it got enough love. It was because Liv cashed in right after, and Liv had that amazing moment where she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion. But I loved that match against Ronda. So I’m just sending a little shout-out and love to Ronda.”