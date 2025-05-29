Natalya Says Naomi Is Inspiring, Doesn’t Have Anything Negative To Say About Her

Natalya is a big believer in Naomi and is happy to see her recent run of success in WWE. Natalya spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and spoke about Naomi’s recent push and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Naomi’s success as of late: “Naomi is so inspiring to me because it’s proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that’s been around for a long time. Naomi, she’s talked about how she’s been waiting 15 years for this chance to have this match. She’s been waiting well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple years after me, and so the fact that she’s this deep into her career, and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it has given me so much inspiration and so much faith that, my time will come too, because Naomi has lit up this whole other side of her that came with a story.

“It’s all about the story. I’ve actually said that to Triple H, we were talking about something a couple days ago, I was asking the question, and I was suggesting an idea to him, and that’s the thing I love about Triple H, is that you can just go up to him and bring up an idea, and he’ll listen to you, and hear you out. He’ll tell you why he likes it. He’ll tell you why he doesn’t. He’s very much about the story. He was saying that the matches don’t mean anything unless there’s a story. So that’s what you’ve really seen with Naomi and with Jade, is that their match is actually very anticipated, because they’ve had a beautiful story leading up to this, but it’s been a whole different resurrection for Naomi. It’s brought about a whole different side to her that we’ve never seen before.”

On whether Naomi has any weaknesses: “I don’t have anything negative to say about her. To me, she can speak, she can work, she looks the part, she’s a professional, and she’s finally getting that chance to shine.”