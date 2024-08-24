Natalya Narrates Video on WWE’s History in Berlin, Germany

– WWE Superstar Natalya returned to WWE programming on last night’s SmackDown. She narrated a video looking back at WWE’s history in Berlin, Germany ahead of the upcoming Bash in Berlin premium live event. You can check out that video below.

Natalya reportedly signed a new contract with WWE last month. This was her first WWE appearance since she re-signed with the company.

WWE returns to Berlin with WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31. The event will be held at Berlin’s Uber Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.