– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is online, featuring Natalya. You can see the below video of the Raw start promoting her episode of WWE Photo Shoot and talking about her Divas Championship win at Survivor Series 2010:

– WWE’s stock closed at $86.71 on Friday, down $5.41 (5.98%) from the previous closing price. It basically follows the same pattern throughout the day of the market overall, just at a more pronounced drop. The Down Jones 30 was down 1.77% on the day.