Natalya Says Not Getting Comfortable Has Been a Secret To Her Longevity

Natalya recently explained one the secret to her lengthy WWE career, noting that she’s never gotten comfortable. The WWE star spoke about her career on Busted Open Radio and noted that fighting for your spot is something you need to do if you want to last in WWE.

“That’s been one of my little secrets to my longevity is that I never get comfortable,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “You cannot get comfortable because this job is very special, is very unique, is very much a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and you need to fight for it with your life, and wrestle like your life depended on it.”

She continued, “That’s what we try to do in our training. I like to instill that in people. It’s not just practice, you want to fight with all your heart.”

Natalya last competed on the May 29th episode of WWE Main Event.