WWE News: Natalya Not Injured After Summerslam, Identity Of Viking Raiders’ Opponents on RAW, RAW Highlight Videos
August 13, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Natalya was not injured after her match with Becky Lynch on Summerslam. Her arm was in a sling and WWE announced her elbow was dislocated as a well to sell the match and set the stage for Sasha Banks’ return.
– The two wrestlers who wrestled The Viking Raiders on RAW were SMASH Wrestling CEO Sebastian Suave and Carter Mason. Both men also took part in the brawl between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain as security guards at NXT Takeover: Toronto II this past Saturday.
– WWE has released the following highlight videos from RAW:
