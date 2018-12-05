Natalya Not Sure Why WWE Hasn’t Rebranded Total Divas

– Natalya spoke with The Wrap for a new interview and was asked about Total Divas not being renamed in the post-Divas era, plus more. Highlights are below:

On why WWE and E! haven’t rebranded Total Divas: “You know, I’m not sure actually. I’ve heard different rumblings. I’ve heard that, you know, [‘Total Divas’ co-star and executive producer] Nikki Bella had talked about it openly and said, you know, she wanted to change the name, and that we should go from ‘Divas’ to something else.”

On the pluses and minuses of a name change: “It’s tough because, the way I look at it is, yes, in WWE we’re not called Divas anymore, we’re called Superstars. But ‘Total Divas’ is such a popular show that, would the mainstream audience understand if we changed the name? But at the same time, I always think change is good and I think it could be a unique dynamic to take the fans, you know, on a journey where we do change the name. It just depends, the stars have to align. And I also, you know, I think the most important part is keeping the show authentic. Keeping it real and true to what it’s always been, and that really starts with the cast.”