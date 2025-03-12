Natalya Hits #1 On Amazon Best-Sellers List In Pre-Orders

Natalya’s newly-announced wrestling memoir topped the best-sellers list for the genre on Amazon following the opening of pre-orders. Natalya and BenBella Books announced the upcoming release of her book The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon To WWE on Tuesday. Pre-orders opened yesterday and the WWE star took to Twitter on Wednesday to note that the book has hit #1 on the wrestling best-seller list.

Natalya wrote:

“In 24 hours, I’m a BEST SELLER! I’m so blown away by everyone’s support for my book. I can’t put into words what it means to me. I’m so grateful.”

The book releases on October 28th and is described as follows:

In this deeply personal memoir, Neidhart takes readers behind the tragedies and triumphs of not only one of professional wrestling’s most famous family dynasties, but also professional wrestling’s most successful company, offering unprecedented insight into some of wrestling’s biggest names and moments. As the first female wrestler from the legendary Hart family, Nattie shares her tumultuous journey from watching matches in her grandfather Stu Hart’s backyard, to being the only woman in her family to wrestle, to becoming a WWE Superstar and champion in her own right. As the daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, she openly discusses her father’s struggles with addiction and a brain injury, which caused continuous turmoil and financial struggle within her family. And as an up-and-coming talent during WWE’s Diva era, she details her path through wrestling’s developmental system, where she had to not only prove herself as a wrestler, but also figure out how to meet WWE’s evolving standards for female talent over the course of several challenging and incredibly different eras. Neidhart also reveals the complex dynamics between the Hart family and WWE, including the aftermath of the Montreal Screwjob, Owen Hart’s tragic death, and her husband Tyson Kidd’s near-fatal in-ring incident that retired him far too young.