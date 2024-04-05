Natalya Comments On Attending STARDOM American Dream 2024

Natalya attended STARDOM American Dream 2024 on Thursday, and she commented on the show. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Thursday after attending the show with pics and more.

Natalya wrote:

“Thank you so much for having me! I love supporting women’s wrestling in any way that I can. It was such a pleasure visiting!”

“Had the most amazing visit with Aja Kong today. I worked with Aja on my very first tour of Japan. We teamed up together! She was wonderful to me. She really looked out for me. So much respect for her and what she’s given to women’s wrestling. @ajakonguraken”

“In 2005 I got my first big break in wrestling and got the opportunity to wrestle in Japan with some of the greatest female wrestlers in the world. I was lucky enough to work with and compete against the one and only Kyoko Inoue. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve last seen her. After we wrestled, she gave me a pair of shoes as a gift. I’ve saved them and they’re one of my most valuable possessions. I’ll never forget how much she helped me in those early years. I’m so happy we got to meet again today, Kyoko! I love you!