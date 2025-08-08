Natalya Wasn’t ‘Blown Away’ By Becky Lynch’s Personal Shot At Nikki Bella On WWE Raw

Natalya wasn’t that shocked by Becky Lynch bringing up Nikki Bella’s personal life in their promo on WWE Raw. During their promo on Monday’s show, Lynch referenced Nikki Bella’s past relationship with John Cena and their breakup in 2018. Natalya commented on the promo on Busted Open Radio, calling the shot a “softball.”

“Nicole is somebody that in and out of the ring, she’s been through a lot,” Natalya said (per Wrestling Inc). “She’s broken her neck. A lot of her personal life has been laid out very publicly, from her breakup with John to stuff that’s happened recently with her divorce. I know her because we’re very close friends. I know that it’s stuff that really broke her heart and hurt her deeply, so it doesn’t blow me away that Becky would take a cheap shot.”

Nattie continued, “It’s a softball. Bringing up John Cena, and of course, Becky didn’t say John Cena’s name, but when you wave your hand across your face and say, ‘You can’t see me,’ everybody knows what she’s talking about. It’s a softball. But the thing about Nicole is that I know that she’s been through so much, and she’s always risen above it.”

Nikki appears to be entering a feud with Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, though such a match has not yet been announced.