Natalya On Competing At NWA Crockett Cup: ‘I’m Ready To Unleash’

Natalya is excited about competing at the NWA Crockett Cup and show fans a side of her that people haven’t necessarily seen. As noted, the WWE star was announced on Tuesday as competing at the company’s show on May 17th and she spoke on Busted Open Radio about having the chance to do more than has been shown of her in WWE.

“For me to do this NWA show, I’ve literally moved heaven and earth to be a part of this because Billy is such a good friend of mine, I’ve known Billy since 2006,” Natalya said (per Fightful). “So he’s somebody that’s just believed in me from the very beginning of my career and just really motivated me and wanted me to always fight for my dreams. It’s funny because a few months ago, Bubba [Ray Dudley] had said some stuff about me, that I hadn’t done enough, that I wasn’t doing enough, and that I should be doing more. He was a little abrupt, he was a little blunt, and in a lot of ways, I’ve thought about the things that Bubba said, and Bubba wasn’t wrong. Bubba wasn’t wrong in the sense that I’ve wanted to do so much more, and this opportunity with NWA, it’s just a chance for me to show what I’ve always had and I never lost.”

She continued, “I just want to do so much more, I want to be so much more. I’ve moved heaven and earth to do this show. I love Billy Corgan. My grandfather had a very close connection with NWA. But I just want to do so much more and be so much more. So that’s a huge catalyst to me doing this, and of course, I feel like NWA is just a very special promotion that I can really sink my teeth into and I can show the world that I’ve never lost it, it’s always been inside of me, it’s always here, and I’m ready to really just unleash in a way that people haven’t seen.”

Natalya is also set to be in action at at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th.