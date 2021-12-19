Natalya On Being in Guiness Book Of World Records, Who She Currently Wants to Face

Natalya recently weighed in on being in the Guiness Book of World Records, her current list of wanted opponents in WWE and more. During her appearance on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, the WWE star was asked about being listed as the most PPV appearances by a female competitor, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do. There’s only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. When you have had everything and you’ve experienced everything, it is really, really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get the chance.”

On being in the Guiness Book of World Records: “I don’t keep track of every single match that I’ve had, I don’t keep track of it. During the pandemic, a fan had reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I just want to let you know that you’ve had the most matches and the most wins of any woman in WWE history.’ Then, I had posted about it and then I guess Guinness Book Of Worlds Records had picked up on it.

“So I have two world records, for the most matches and the most PPV matches. They’re currently investigating my most wins. Of course, they had to do fact checks and all those sorts of things.,” she said. “But right now, I have two world records, most PPV matches of any woman in WWE history and most matches. But we are trying to get the most wins on there too. For me, like I said, I don’t keep track, but when I heard that, I was so honored.”

On who she’d like to face in the future: “There’s a ton of women that I want to work with that I’ve never had the chance to work with, like Io Shirai I’d love to work with. Indi Hartwell is somebody that I’ve kind of got my eye on. I think she’s really talented. Of course, my dream match right now would be against Toni Storm. Those to me are all things that I want to accomplish.”