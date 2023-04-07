wrestling / News
Natalya On How Her Royal Rumble Gear Paid Tribute To Her Family
In an interview with Fightful, Natalya spoke about how her gear at this year’s Royal Rumble paid tribute to her family and The Hart Foundation.
She said: “That costume, actually, I’d been working on for months. It was made by the woman who made the original Hart Foundation gear. It’s funny because I know sometimes generational kids try to stray away from what their parents do, and I don’t feel like I need to be exactly like the men who came before me because the thing is, they’re men. I’m a woman. But I’m also deeply, deeply proud of my roots. I wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for my dad, Bret, Owen, Davey, Dynamite Kid, my grandfather Stu Hart paving that way for me. Anytime I can pay tribute to them and let them know if it wasn’t for them, I would have nothing. The little hat that I wore was made by the same woman who made my dad’s little hat. For so much of my career, I was trying to find a little hat like that. So I decided when I came back, when I made my return, I was like, ‘I want to come back feeling different. I don’t need to come back entirely different; I just need a fresh coat of paint.’ I cut my hair a little shorter. My gear isn’t entirely different, but it’s something a little different for me. I also lost twenty pounds. I just felt like I was in a huge growth period for myself where I just needed to be different and body change, and the hat was like the icing on the cake. It was my little way of keeping my dad with me.“
