Natalya On Her Longevity In WWE, Says Company Is In Its Greatest Era

Natalya has been with WWE for 18 years, and she recently weighed in on her longevity with the company. The veteran performer spoke with Denise Salcedo at WWE Raw’s Netflix debut, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being part of WWE for several eras: “I’m so grateful that I’ve seen so many different eras in WWE. I’ve seen, you know, I came in 2008, I debuted, I was signed in 2007 and I’ve seen so many different [eras] … I’ve worked and seen so many different women come and go and I’ve worked with over 65 different women.”

On Nick Khan sending her a message for her 18 year anniversary: “He [Khan] was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you and you know thank you for all you do,’ and it was just like kind of reminded me of this new era of gratitude, of appreciation, of, like, my boss, who you know probably has a million and one things going on in the world saying, ‘Hey, thank you, you’re doing awesome, we appreciate you and, like, keep up the great work.’ It just reminded me that we’re in truly the greatest era in WWE. This Netflix era is transcending … it’s a huge time for the industry and, like, I’m so happy that I’ve been able to stick around for all of it, and to feel appreciated is like one of the best feelings in the world.”