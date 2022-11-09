Natalya On Possibility of WWE Evolution PPV Under New Regime, Triple H’s Support Of Women’s Division

Natalya recently weighed in on the chances of a second WWE Evolution PPV under the new regime in WWE. The Smackdown star recently spoke with Faction 919 for a new interview and was asked about a new iteration of the all-women’s PPV now that Stephanie McMahon is the co-CEO and Triple H is running creative. The first WWE Evolution took place in 2018 and while there have been regular calls for the show to return, it has yet to do so. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On the possibility of another WWE Evolution: “Yes, yeah. I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women’s wrestling. Stephanie has always wanted women to have more representation. She wants women to be more — she doesn’t want a show where it’s like, ‘Okay, we have 75% male matches and we’ve got 25% women’s matches.’ She wants a show where it’s half men and half women. She wants equality for women in WWE, she has been very vocal about it and it’s really, really cool. Because one of the first things I thought about all of these new changes, especially with Stephanie — Stephanie and Triple H, they really care about women’s wrestling.”

On what the changeover from Vince to Triple H means for the women’s division: “The thing is is that when you’re in that position of authority, you’re never going to please everyone. And I know how hard that was for Vince McMahon, because you know we wouldn’t have had any of this without Vince. And so I always expressed so much gratitude to Vince, because we we wouldn’t have this company with to do our work in, and I wouldn’t have the dreams that I have without Vince McMahon having allowed those dreams come true, because he built all this. So I’m always enormously grateful to Vince, but I also believe that with change comes opportunities.

“And I’m really — I always said this, and I stand by this. When I was at NXT and Triple H was first introducing, like, he said to me, ‘I don’t want to have it just be where it’s like, ‘Oh those girls had a great wrestling match.” He said, ‘I want it to be where it’s like, ‘That was a great match.’ I don’t see it as being just the girls having a really good match or ‘That was a good girls’ match.” He wants more equality too for the women, and that really stood out to me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Faction 919 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.