Natalya Weighs In On Taking Non-WWE Wrestlers At The Dungeon 2.0

Natalya and TJ Wilson have created the Dungeon 2.0 for wrestlers to train at, and Natalya recently talked about working with talent of all companies. The WWE star spoke about the facility in an interview with DS Shin on Ring the Belle, and a couple highlights are below (per Fightful):

On working with talent from all promotions: “So with our Dungeon, it’s like a workshop. It’s for intermediate to advanced people that just want to kind of work on things and fine-tune and hone their craft, but TJ and I have so many friends in the industry that I’m not going to be like, listen, you don’t work in WWE, so we can’t talk. If you love this and you have a passion for this, we can make it work. TJ and I love helping. We love to help people that love this. When I look at Moose, for example, I know Moose just won the TNA championship. I think I have so much respect for Moose and how hard he’s worked in his journey. And when Moose asked us to train, I thought, why not? Why not? He loves this. Billie Starkz asked me if she could come train with us, and I was like, yeah, I would love to get in there with you and mix it up.”

On being able to help wrestlers out: “I love being able to help people do what they love. It’s hard because we only have a small space. So I try not to have more than 15 people there at a time. But it’s so cool to be able to work with women and men that love this. From Angelo Dawkins to Ashante Thee Adonis to Moose to B-Fab. B-Fab puts in so much work. She works so hard. I told her, I said, we don’t get ready, we stay ready. She’s somebody that’s really going to blow everybody away. I’m so, so, so proud of her. I’m excited. Love having Shotzi in our Dungeon. Shotzi works so hard. Of course, Liv Morgan’s an OG of the Dungeon and Liv is one of my favorite people to be in the ring with so I love working with Liv. It’s amazing. I just love people that have passion for this, and we want to help them in whatever way we can.”