– During a recent interview with Darren Stone, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed a possible return of WWE Evolution, the changes in WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on if she thinks another WWE Evolution event will happen: “Yes. Yeah, I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women’s wrestling. Stephanie has always wanted women to have more representation. She doesn’t want a show where it’s 75% male matches and 25% women’s matches. She wants a show where there is half men and half women. She wants equality for the women in WWE and she’s been vocal about it and it’s really cool.”

On the recent changes in WWE: One of the first things I thought about all of these new changes, especially with Stephanie and Triple H, [who] care about women’s wrestling. The thing is, when you’re in that position of authority, you’re never gonna please everyone. I know how hard that was for Vince McMahon. Without Vince McMahon, we wouldn’t have any of this. I always express so much gratitude to Vince because we wouldn’t have this company to do our work in, I would have the dreams that I have without Vince McMahon allowing those dreams to come true because he built of this. I also believe that with changes comes opportunities. I know it’s challenging right now, people are very intrigued. Everybody wants to see what this new regime will bring. For me, what I’m seeing and what I’m witnessing, is more women’s wrestling and I think that’s incredible.”