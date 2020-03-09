– In her latest blog for the Calgary Sun, Natalya wrote about the Bella Twins ahead of their WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Memories With The Bellas: “The Bella Twins shared a career that has broken barriers spanning over a decade in WWE, and their contributions far exceed what they’ve accomplished in the ring. Nikki Bella, the longest reigning Divas Champion, has inspired a generation of young girls to be “fearless.” Brie Bella, also a former Divas Champion, encouraged a generation of women to persevere and to never be afraid to be themselves. Some of the most favourite matches of my career in WWE were against Brie and Nikki, like my SummerSlam match in 2013 against Brie and the “Falls Count Anywhere” match on Smackdown against Nikki.”

How The Bellas Inspire Others: “The Bella Twins and I started our careers together in WWE the very same week in FCW, which was then WWE’s developmental territory. I can’t say enough about how hard these women have worked since day one. We connected so well from the start because we always believed that hard work combined with passion would inevitably bring us success. While learning the ropes together, I saw something in them that wasn’t just about headlocks and dropkicks. Brie and Nikki are women who want to empower other women from every walk of life. The twins lead by example and encourage the women around them, like myself, to reach for their dreams.”