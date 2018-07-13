Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Praises Her Friend Renee Young, Mojo Rawley Loses Fake Twitter Followers, WWE Stars In Tokyo

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya

– Natalya wrote a new piece for The Calgary Sun in which she talks about her friendship with WWE interviewer Renee Young.

She wrote: “Renee is such a great role model for women outside the ring as well. She’s proof that in WWE, there are so many different hats for us to wear and great moments for women to be celebrated within the company. She added to that sentiment by telling me, “I have had so many great memories in WWE. But one thing I always love to be a part of is an in-ring interview with someone who just made their debut. It’s such an important moment for them and the WWE Universe, as there’s just so much emotion in the arena. I also enjoy interviewing someone after they win a championship. I got to do that with Naomi on SmackDown and I almost cried with her because I knew how hard she worked for that moment.

– WWE has posted a video of Smackdown stars exploring Tokyo.

– Mojo Rawley wrote on TWitter that he lost 1,000 followers after Twitter purged fake accounts.

article topics :

Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading