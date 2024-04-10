Natalya Praises Hiroshi Tanahashi, Says She Has A Crush On Him

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Natalya spoke highly of NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, joking that she’d like to wrestle him because she has a crush on him.

She said: “I want to wrestle everyone. I want to wrestle everyone. Listen, I would love to have a match with Tanahashi if I could [laughs]. I know it’s crazy and that came from left field, but I’ve always had this huge crush on Tanahashi [laughs]. I’m like, he’s so good. It’s his confidence, it’s his presence, it’s the way he holds himself. I’m like, he’s so good. Sorry TJ, I just said I had a crush on Tanahashi [laughs] Listen, we’re allowed to have little crushes. But the way he performs, he’s the best. He’s the ace.“