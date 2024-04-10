wrestling / News
Natalya Praises Hiroshi Tanahashi, Says She Has A Crush On Him
April 10, 2024
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Natalya spoke highly of NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, joking that she’d like to wrestle him because she has a crush on him.
She said: “I want to wrestle everyone. I want to wrestle everyone. Listen, I would love to have a match with Tanahashi if I could [laughs]. I know it’s crazy and that came from left field, but I’ve always had this huge crush on Tanahashi [laughs]. I’m like, he’s so good. It’s his confidence, it’s his presence, it’s the way he holds himself. I’m like, he’s so good. Sorry TJ, I just said I had a crush on Tanahashi [laughs] Listen, we’re allowed to have little crushes. But the way he performs, he’s the best. He’s the ace.“
