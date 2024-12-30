Natalya Praises Kevin Knight, Says NJPW Champion Is ‘Really F’n Good’

As previously reported, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight will be a free agent soon, as his contract with NJPW is set to expire. In a post on Twitter, Natalya praised the ‘Intergalatic Jet Setter’ for his ability and personality.

She wrote: “Kevin is so talented. He flies into train. Has so much passion. And he’s really ****ing good. Brings so much to the table. (Plus a nice person!)”