Natalya Praises Ronda Rousey For Willingness To Take Risks

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Natalya had praise for Ronda Rousey, citing her willingness to take risks and her ability to make the fans care.

She said: “The thing about Ronda is that she has definitely put in the work. I like the fact that she is willing to take risks. She’s part of this WrestleMania main event for several reasons, and one of those reasons is that she’s willing to make people hate her to get people interested in watching the show. You know, that’s the thing. You look at some of our most pivotal and polarizing characters in WWE—if everybody in the locker room was getting along, if Charlotte liked Becky, and Becky liked Charlotte, if everybody was just friends, and everybody thought each other was great, would you pay to see that in the main event? Ronda said to me the other day, ‘I don’t care if people hate me, I don’t care if people like me, I want to help change this industry. I want to get everybody wanting to see this WrestleMania main event.’ And by the way, Wrestlemania is sold out. Ronda had put in the work. She’s not perfect, she doesn’t claim to be. But I’ve trained with her first hand.

You know, the match I had with Ronda that aired on Christmas Day, I had that match after I had three other matches on a taped show. Nobody even really knows this, but that match I had with Ronda, we called that entire match in the ring. We didn’t have any time to plan, meet, rehearse, prepare, or anything. We called the match entirely in the ring. And I needed her to trust me and I needed her to listen, and she did. And people don’t know that. A lot of people think she just trains and rehearses for weeks and weeks, she has, before, in the past. But she’s grown enough where I can call a match with her in the ring, she listened, and she made people believe. She brought those emotions that can’t be taught. That’s another beautiful thing about Ronda is she’s very emotional. And when we were in the ring, she was crying her eyes out. She was scared because she didn’t exactly know what would be next because I was calling it to her. We had no time to prepare. That’s what we do, that’s how we work, that’s what being a true professional is. Going in there and feeling the crowd, working off of emotion, telling a amazing story, and she could do that. She could hang and that’s why I give her credit.”

"The thing about Ronda is that she has definitely put in the work. I like the fact that she is willing to take risks."@NatbyNature explains to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 how impressed she was with @RondaRousey after their Christmas Day match, calling it in the ring. pic.twitter.com/Qhe4OBxZGV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 29, 2019

If you use any quotes in the article, credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com.