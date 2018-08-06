WWE News: Natalya Praises Ronda Rousey, Preview For Thursday’s Impact Title Match. WWE Network Uploading Miz Collection

– Natalya posted the following on Twitter, praising her friend Ronda Rousey and her progression in the pro wrestling business…

“You can’t see the stars without darkness.” So proud of how far you’ve come. Can’t wait to celebrate after your first match AND WIN! on #Raw @RondaRousey 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hPnryJ9lS8 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 6, 2018

– Here is a preview for Thursday’s Eddie Edwards vs. Champion Austin Aries match…

– The WWE Network has started uploading a collection on The Miz today.