wrestling / News
Natalya Praises Tiffany Stratton, Would Like To Have A Match With Her
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, Natalya listed several wrestlers she wanted to have matches with in the future, including NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.
She said: “I’d love to work with IYO (SKY), Bianca (Belair), Bayley, Dakota (Kai) when she comes back. Somebody who has really impressed me, I love working with Cora Jade at NXT. I love her character development and how she’s really evolved. Tiffany Stratton. Never judge a book by its cover. Tiffany has really embraced her character, and she’s interesting to watch, but she’s also open to, ‘this is what I need to work on.’ She said she wants to get better in the ring and knows that she’s still not there yet, but she wants to grow. She stepped out of character to say she wants to get better, and I really respect that. One day, I’d like to have a match with Tiffany, and I’m not opposed to going to NXT to do that.”
