wrestling / News
Natalya Praises Tyson Kidd For His Producer Work In WWE
In a post on Instagram, Natalya praised the work of her husband, Tyson Kidd, who is currently with WWE as a producer after he retired in 2015.
She wrote: “I don’t want to put @tjwilson711 on the spot— i just want to thank him for the most incredible work he did this weekend with every single women’s match at WrestleMania 37. Over 25 hours of practice (on top of many hours in our ring), I’m really so proud of the dedication that TJ has to helping others.
.
When TJ had to retire in 2015, it was challenging for him to picture his life outside of competing in the ring. For many athletes, we dedicate so much of our life to perfecting our craft, it often becomes our identity. It’s so inspiring to see how TJ is able to impact wrestling now more than ever before through his 25 years in the industry. He’s making the biggest impact of his career right now in the way he’s elevating others. The greatest thing we can do is give back! Those who do that— they are CHAMPIONS in every sense of the word.
.
Thanks for everything, @tjwilson711. Here’s to many more magical WrestleMania moments to come.”
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reflects On His Father’s Passing, Notes Jeff Hardy Was His ‘Guardian Angel’ In Recent Years
- Heath Slater Explains Why He Turned Down Contract To Return To WWE
- Backstage Details On Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WrestleMania 37, WWE’s Creative Decisions
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton