Natalya Praises All The Women’s Wrestling She Watched Last Night

There were two major wrestling shows last night between NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing. Natalya went on to Twitter this morning to comment on the women’s wrestling she got to watch, calling it a great time to be a woman in the sport.

She said: “Watched a lot of incredible Women’s Wrestling last night… what a time to be a female in the sport. Give us an opportunity and we’re gonna crush it. And then top it.”