wrestling / News
Natalya Praises All The Women’s Wrestling She Watched Last Night
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
There were two major wrestling shows last night between NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing. Natalya went on to Twitter this morning to comment on the women’s wrestling she got to watch, calling it a great time to be a woman in the sport.
She said: “Watched a lot of incredible Women’s Wrestling last night… what a time to be a female in the sport. Give us an opportunity and we’re gonna crush it. And then top it.”
Watched a lot of incredible
Women’s Wrestling last night… what a time to be a female in the sport. Give us an opportunity and we’re gonna crush it. And then top it.
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn to John Cena’s Turn, Explains Why His Worked So Well
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It