Natalya Thinks Pure Fusion Collective Should Have The Lowest Rating in WWE 2K25

In an interview with Fightful before the game’s release, Natalya said that she thinks Pure Fusion Collective should have the lowest overall rating in WWE 2K25. The game received an early release for pre-orders last week and will be available for everyone tomorrow.

She said: “Gosh, I’m just trying to think. Earlier I was joking about PFC and saying that they remind me of my HOA Association. Like, you know, the other day I parked my car in my driveway, outside the driveway for a few minutes and it was towed. I was like, ‘How dare you people tow my car?’ But apparently you’re not allowed to do that for some reason. They are petty. The neighborhood doesn’t want cars on the street. But I saw PFC, they were kind of mocking Dakota a little bit and I know, it was storyline driven, but like, listen, if I’m going after anybody, it’s PFC. So the three of them can take a seat.“