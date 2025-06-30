wrestling / News
Natalya Puts Wrestling World On Notice: ‘I’m On the Run Of My Life’
Natalya took to social media on Monday to make a bold statement about her career.
Following recent well-received appearances in promotions outside of WWE, such as ROW, Bloodsport, and the NWA, Natalya declared her intentions to face top competition everywhere.
“I’m on the run of my life, fight for my life,” she posted. “I’ll fight the best in other promotions for the chance to fight the best in mine. Bring me Stephanie, Asuka, Kairi, Lyra, Bayley, Rhea, Becky, Ivy, Roxy, Raquel, Miyu, Kenzie, Promise, Masha. Bring me the f**king best.”
I'm on the run of my life, fight for my life. I'll fight the best in other promotions for the chance to fight the best in mine. Bring me Stephanie, Asuka, Kairi, Lyra, Bayley, Rhea, Becky, Ivy, Roxy, Raquel, Miyu, Kenzie, Promise, Masha. Bring me the fucking best. pic.twitter.com/8c3I998qRL
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Serious Complications From 1995 Neck Surgery
- Mandy Rose Recalls Being Told To Be Less Sexy In Early WWE Main Roster Days
- Backstage Note on ‘Plant’ Rumors With CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening