Natalya Puts Wrestling World On Notice: ‘I’m On the Run Of My Life’

Natalya took to social media on Monday to make a bold statement about her career.

Following recent well-received appearances in promotions outside of WWE, such as ROW, Bloodsport, and the NWA, Natalya declared her intentions to face top competition everywhere.

“I’m on the run of my life, fight for my life,” she posted. “I’ll fight the best in other promotions for the chance to fight the best in mine. Bring me Stephanie, Asuka, Kairi, Lyra, Bayley, Rhea, Becky, Ivy, Roxy, Raquel, Miyu, Kenzie, Promise, Masha. Bring me the f**king best.”