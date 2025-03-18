Natalya Shares Reactions From Fellow WWE Stars To Her Memoir

Natalya’s memoir is set to release in October, and the WWE star posted some anonymized reactions to the book from the WWE women’s locker room to promote it. Natalya posted to her Twitter on Tuesday to promote The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE, which will detail her life in and out of the ring. In the post, she shared reactions from several members of the locker room without revealing who wrote them.

Nattie wrote:

“I’ve been sending chapters of my book to the girls in the locker room to read… and the response has made my heart so full. I’m so happy

“Nattie! I’m 1/3 in and I’m already obsessed with the book!!!!!”

“So f***ing good

Ommmmmmmg

Crying tears laughing

It’s SO funny

I am dyiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiing, Nat!”

“There’s just so much great content there! Ugh! I’m so so so excited for you!”

“Oh man. What a first chapter! So much mayhem! I love it. You have so many great stories to be told…”

“This is really, really great Nattie!!! Please keep the chapters coming if you can!!”

“I legitimately teared up a few times. And I thought I knew the story. I didn’t. People will definitely want to hear about this…So well done.”

“I can’t get enough…send me more chapters when you have time…”

“Beautiful. This format is so powerful. It’s about so much more than wrestling.”

(Can you guess which comment is from Liv?!!!!)

#LASTHARTBEATING”