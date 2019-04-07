WWE News: Natalya Reacts to Bret Hart Being Attacked at WWE HOF, Triple H Gives DX Special Cufflinks

– Natalya took to Twitter to react to Bret Hart being attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tonight. She wrote: “I’m so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys🙏”

– Triple H gave all the DX members special personalized DX cufflinks tonight prior to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Check out a clip of him giving them out below.