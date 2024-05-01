– In a WWE digital exclusive video, we get a look at Natalya and Karmen Petrovic reacting to the finish of Nattie’s NXT Underground match with Lola Vice last night at NXT Spring Breakin’. The video shows Petrovic saying to Natalya she didn’t need to break the hold in order to help her. Shayna Baszler attacked Petrovic at ringside, causing Natalya to break her own hold on Vice. This led to Vice picking up the win.

An emotional, defeated Natalya says to Petrovic in the video, “Honestly, I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you at all. I don’t know what I was thinking.It has nothing to do with you. You didn’t do anything wrong. You did everything that, like, I’m not mad at you. I don’t know what I should have done, or if I could turn back time, I don’t know what I would have done different. I just know this isn’t over. So I need a few minutes.” You can view that clip below.