Natalya Recalls Facing Charlotte Flair In WWE NXT

Natalya battled Charlotte Flair in WWE back in 2014 in the match to crown the second-ever NXT Women’s Champion, and she recently looked back on that bout. Natalya was part of the eight-woman tournament that was set to crown a new champion after Pauge (now Saraya in AEW) vacated the title upon her move to the main roster, and ended up facing Flair in the finals with Flair coming out on top.

Nattie looked back at the tournament in an appearance on WWE’s The Bump and recalled her reaction to being asked to be in the tournament, noting that she was excited to work with Flair and that they have a lot in common in terms of having a legacy to live up to.

“When Triple H asked me to be a part of that [finals] match, I jumped at the opportunity to work with Charlotte Flair because we do have a lot in common in the sense that we both have big boots to fill,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “And a lot of people don’t know, but before Charlotte was Charlotte and she was just a young, up-and-coming talent, she and I had a conversation where she kind of broke down and said to me, ‘I don’t know if I’m good enough. I don’t know if I could ever be as good as my dad. I don’t know if I can ever fill everybody’s expectations of what they have for me.'”

She continued, “This is way before she ever became a superstar in WWE, but she was just getting started at NXT, I remember saying, ‘I’ve been through all those things and I’ve had that feeling before of not being enough. We have to blaze our own trail here as women.'”

Flair’s title reign ran for 258 days and kicked off her run of success in WWE, which has led to 15 singles title reigns between the three brands. She is currently out of action due to a knee injury that she suffered in December.