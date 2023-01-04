wrestling / News

Natalya Receives Special Gift From B-Fab

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In a post on her Instagram account, Natalya shared a photo of a special gift she received from fellow WWE Superstar, B-Fab, after they had a practice together. B-Fab gifted Natalya with a pencil-drawn picture of Natalya and her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim The Anvil Neidhart. Natalya wrote the following on the special gift:

“After our practice today, @briana_brandy gave me this gift— which is truly one of the nicest things I’ve ever received. It’s a drawing of my dad and me, from an incredible artist, #miroslavsunjkic. It’s the original, all done by hand in pencil. This is one of my favorite pictures of my dad and I together. I can’t wait to frame it and keep it forever. Thank you, Bri.”

Nattie and B-Fab also had the following exchange on Twitter regarding the gift:

